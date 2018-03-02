This polite note left on a parked car has divided the internet.

Lately, it’s been feeling a little claustrophobic in Australia’s capital cities. As our population grows, it’s hard not to feel boxed in, and because of this, people have been getting irked by the little things, including where people are parking their cars.

I, for one, completely understand it. I live in a quiet cul-de-sac, and lately I’ve found myself having to park my car down the other end of the street because residents in the surrounding not-so-quiet streets are now using my street as their own personal carpark. I know you have your own driveways, people! It’s frustrating as hell, and after a long day at work, the last thing I want to do is drive around looking for parking, only to have to then trek home on foot, all because somebody who doesn’t even live in my street is taking up all the parking. (And yes, I know it sounds petty and ridiculous.)

Well, one frustrated resident has taken matters into his own hands, leaving a note on the windscreen of a driver who dared to park in front of his house in Sydney’s Bondi.

If you’ve ever been to Bondi, you’ll understand where he was coming from. That place is a nightmare to park in. But his issue wasn’t with the lack of available parking spaces, it was with the fact the car was blocking his view.

Although polite in its tone, the note has divided people on the internet, and it’s worth mentioning here that the driver had parked legally.