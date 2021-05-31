For more than a year, The Veronicas didn't speak to each other.

They're identical twins who also happen to be one of Australia's most successful musical duos, but The Veronicas, a.k.a Jess and Lisa Origliasso, have had a rocky few years.

Speaking to 60 Minutes on May 30, Jess said she didn't talk to her sister for more than a year while dating actor Ruby Rose.

"When you have a twin, you've got backup for everything. But sometimes to evolve as an individual, and to find the love for myself I needed to find, I needed to just go through experience for myself," Jess explained.

Lisa said that time period was "heartbreaking".

"I don't know if there're any words for how hard that was. It's heartbreaking. She's my best friend, so not being able to reach out and check in, see how she's doing, or tell her what's going on with me [was hard]," she said.

They had previously spoken about their time estranged on their MTV reality show, The Veronicas: Blood Is For Life.

"Lisa and I didn't talk for a year," Jess said.

"I was in a relationship that wasn’t good for me. I became isolated. I had nobody anymore, I only had my relationship."

