The Veronicas have some strong words for the fans who just body shamed them.

Musical twins Jess and Lisa Origliasso are no strangers to those who shame their small frames. But when they recently posed nude for the cover of their latest album, things got much worse.
The artwork for the pair’s latest single, In My Blood, shows the girls completely nude, covered in purple body glitter. As soon as they uploaded the image to social media, the criticism began.
There were taunts about how the girls were "getting desperate" for fame, resorting to posing nude to get publicity. Others criticised the twins' weight, telling them to "eat something, for crying out loud".
But the 31-year-old twins have had enough, telling The Sun Herald's Kate Waterhouse that they were sick of being 'blamed' for young women feeling bad about their bodies.