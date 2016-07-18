The Veronicas have some strong words for the fans who just body shamed them.

"The way that it gets to me is when they try to frame it as though we're contributing or we're the result of young women becoming anorexic," Jess said.

"That hurts me because we take health so seriously. Don't try to treat me like I'm the problem. I know that I'm not. I know [Lisa's] not." she continued.

The girls have even taken matters into their own hands, replying to hateful comments on social media.

When one fan offered to "pay for their food" so they could "eat more", the twins replied with a long shopping list of what they would need for just one day's worth of meals.

"Perfect! Here's our daily shopping/eating list for 1 day, let us know where you'll be sending it!" they wrote, before listing items such as 10 potatoes, a bag each of quinoa and rice, two tubs of hummus, and tubs of blueberries and strawberries.

"That is just one day shopping list...But you would prefer we just 'eat a cheeseburger', right?" the girls finished.

