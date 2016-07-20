"The Veronicas might've called out their 'body shamers' but we shouldn't be shutting them down."

In recent weeks, The Veronicas have made headlines for ‘attacking body shamers’ who claim the twins are so thin, they’re promoting anorexia to young girls.

While the 31-year-old pop duo are no strangers to body shaming, the latest bout of vitriol was sparked by the release of their new single In My Blood, which was packaged with cover art depicting Jessica and Lisa Origliasso naked and covered in metallic purple paint.

At first, they actually expressed their surprise that their bodies hadn’t been criticised. In an SMH article titled, ‘The Veronicas celebrate their curves’, Jessica said: “We have boobs and hips, we are women. We are 31 now and I have grown an a**. Your body changes in your 30s.”

But it seems this optimism attracted attention, and soon, comments were flooding in from people telling the women to ‘eat something’, because they’re far ‘too thin.’

It’s that elated, euphoric feeling of love at first sight. #INMYBLOOD, available worldwide June 10. Pre-order link on our bio! A photo posted by The Veronicas (@theveronicasmusic) on Jun 2, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

On Sunday, in an interview with Kate Waterhouse, the Origliasso sisters defended themselves in perhaps more detail than they have before, saying that they’ve had enough, and are sick of being ‘blamed’ for young women feeling bad about their bodies.

“It gets to me…when they try to frame it as though we’re contributing or we’re the result of young women becoming anorexic,” said Jessica.

“That hurts me because we take health so seriously … We eat a lot of whole foods, we don’t buy into take-away any more.

“So don’t try to treat me like I’m the problem. I know that I’m not. I know that she is not. We’re very confident in ourselves and self education.”