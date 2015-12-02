Many of us are take for granted Australia’s strong gun laws.

The father of Alannah and Madeline Mikac, the young sisters killed in the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, last night made an impassioned plea to the nation to keep our gun legislation strong on Channel 9’s new political show, The Verdict.

Appearing in a rare interview Walter Mikac told Karl Stefanovic he had decided to come on the show because the watering down of our gun laws was disturbing.

“We should be incredibly proud, Australia as a nation, that we stood up … and made change happen that is the envy of the world.”

Walter read a beautiful letter his daughter Alannah had written when she was five years old to the panellists and audience that left them in tears.

Watch the video here:

Video by Channel 9

Unfortunately the issue of gun laws is being discussed again in Australia because the federal government has agreed to allow the importation of the Adler lever-action shotgun in a year’s time, pending a review.

The Adler gun can fire multiple rounds and as MWN Editor in Chief Jamila Rizvi said on the show last night, it is a gun purely designed to “get around” Australia’s tough gun laws.

The import decision was made following a “deal” struck with NSW Liberal Democrat senator David Leyonhjelm on an unrelated migration vote…

Sometimes it is not until you leave your country you realise how incredible something about it really is.

When it comes to saying no to gun violence, we are leading the globe.

Later today I will attend a special assembly to represent “UN Day” at my children’s international school here in central London.

My family is Australian. We are so proud of our country and about representing it among our loving global school community. As a family we’ve discussed all the great things about Australia so the kids can explain it to their school mates – its beauty, wildlife, freedom, weather. They are taking vegemite sandwiches to share and wearing Wallabies scarves.