'Science has confirmed our unhappiest decade. Now it's changed my future plans.'

Oh. Oh, I hate it here.

Why? Well, I recently found out that, according to many studies cited by writer Sophie Brickman in The Guardian, happiness is actually 'U' shaped. This means we start high and end high (amazing news). However, we go through a big unhappiness dip in our… 40s, with 47.2 being our unhappiest year of all.

Now, I don't mean to sway the findings of this research but since learning this, I think I've single-handedly changed this 'U' shape into a 'W' as I am now very unhappy learning that my life is about to go down (emotionally speaking).

Since I'm 28-years-old and have only experienced two decades, I feel like I don't have the authoritative experience to voice my happiest or unhappiest decades (as yet). What I can speak on is that I am not enjoying my 20s as a whole.

I'm largely blaming the reasoning for this on the pandemic and although I'm fortunate enough to not be affected by any sort of misfortune as others, I believe those three years in my early-mid 20s just went… missing.

In my head, I told myself that these were the years when everything was supposed to happen for me. These were the years I was meant to meet the love of my life, where I was meant to be thriving in my career, where I was meant to travel the world, where I was meant to take up a super intricate hobby like learning the harp or baking wedding cakes. I tell myself that these three years took away my ability to become the version of myself I wish I was.

Instead of dwelling on the years that could have been, I've (toxically) told myself that everything will fall into place when I turn 36. In my head 36 is the age that everything works out for me. I'm living my best life on an anchorage with my partner and two dogs. I read books and travel and make a lot of money and host dinner parties and always look effortlessly beautiful.