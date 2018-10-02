Patrick Dempsey's new TV show is here and it's a wickedly dark mystery.

If you’re looking for a murky new crime series with questionable characters to become addicted to, look no further than The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair.

The series, which is available now on Stan, is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joël Dicker. The book is a wildly popular read which has sold more than two million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 25 languages, and the series promises to command similar attention.

The 10-part series stars Patrick Dempsey, best known for his iconic turn as Derek Shepherd (otherwise known as McDreamy) in Grey’s Anatomy and a romantic comedy turn in Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Now he has slipped into a different kind of character by taking on the title role as Harry Quebert

Quebert is an established writer who finds himself pinned for murder after the body of Nola Kellergan, a young girl who has been missing for many years, is found buried on his property.

Buried with Nola’s body is a copy of the manuscript of Quebert’s most celebrated book, a love story called The Origin of Evil. We then discover that the famous book was actually inspired by a secret affair with Nola.

As you can imagine, it’s not looking good for Quebert at this moment.

Much of the story is also told through the eyes of protagonist Marcus Goldman (Ben Schnetzer) a successful young novelist who has been mentored by Harry Quebert in the past while he was struggling with writer’s block after failing to come up with a follow up novel to his first successful literary hit.