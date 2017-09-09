GUYS. This week I learned something about makeup that has changed the whole bloody game.

You know how, on some days, your foundation glides on like a dream, and on others it looks like you’ve covered yourself in clag glue? The same product but with such… weirdly different results.

Yeah, well I’ve discovered the reason that happens.

For context: I was in bed watching Q&A YouTube makeup tutorials (eating a bag of chips but that’s not entirely relevant) when I stumbled upon Shannon Harris’ (Shaaanxo) ‘Makeup Mistakes We All Do’ video.

“[You need to be] making sure that your primer and your foundation are compatible,” the beauty guru told her three million followers last week.

“This is something I only learned in the last year or two, so I wasn’t really familiar with it… but basically, you want to match [the base] of your foundation with [the base] of your primer.

“If you have a water-based foundation and then you go in with a really oil-based or silicone-based primer, they will really bounce off each other. As we all know, water and oil don’t mix, they separate, and the same thing will happen on your face.”

I know, you guys, I know.

THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING.

So, obviously, once I heard this life-changing information, I rummaged through my makeup bag to figure out how ‘compatible’ my foundation, primer, and moisturiser are.

In my regular routine I use NARS Sheer Glow, which is water-based, with NATIO’S Ageless Illuminating Primer, which is water-based, with Olay’s Complete UV Protection moisturiser, which is DING DING DING DING also water-based.

