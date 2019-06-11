Oh. The Super Switch's Ben once tried to win Georgia Love's heart on The Bachelorette.

Well.

If there’s a better genre of story than ‘we’ve seen this reality star we all just met on A DIFFERENT reality show before′ then we have never come across it.

Tonight, after a few sad months without having people fake marry other people on our television screens, there’s finally a new Married at First Sight–esque show in town.

In new show The Super Switch: Group Therapy, six struggling couples say goodbye to their partners to live in an experimental relationship with a total stranger.

Much like The Seven Year Switch, when something goes wrong between the fake couples or even between the real couples, the six couples come together to hash it out in group therapy sessions.

Yep, it’s just as dramatic as it sounds.

Watch a teaser trailer for The Super Switch: Group Therapy below. Post continues after video.

But there’s one other aspect that’s got viewers talking.

Ben, who entered the experiment with his partner of one year, 28-year-old Christie, previously vied for Georgia Love’s heart as a contestant on The Bachelorette in 2016.

The now 35-year-old had a memorable (albeit short) appearance on the show when he tripped on his way to meet Georgia.

“I’m falling for you already!” Ben joked before admitting that he had already done “three nervous poos” before meeting the Bachelorette.