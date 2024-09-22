'The scariest part of Demi Moore's new horror movie was what it showed me about myself.'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Substance.
"Yeah, I'd do it too," I thought of "the substance", as I sat in the dark cinema watching Margaret Qualley's young, absolutely flawless, gleaming, blemish- and scar-free, toned and yes — thin — body writhe onscreen. The opportunity to be the human embodiment of the 🫦 lip-biting emoji 🫦? To live as a 20-something all over again? I couldn't deny it — I wanted that.
But to see Demi Moore want it? That's THE Demi Moore — the same one who was known for her own flawless body for so long, first in erotic thrillers, then for her culture-shifting Vanity Fair cover, and for us millennials, for her villainous turn in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. That hit different. Because Demi Moore, in my mind, at least, remains hot. Not "hot for her age". Objectively hot. And hot people don't need to be hotter, right?