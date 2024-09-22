'The scariest part of Demi Moore's new horror movie was what it showed me about myself.'

The Substance and the value of youth.

Recently I've been thinking about how much value I place on holding onto my youth. Back in 2020, I was checking into a psych ward and the nurse gasped in disbelief when I told her I was 34.

"I thought it was a typo," she said.

"This is the best day of my life," I gushed gleefully.

Again, I was checking into a psychiatric hospital. Reader… it was objectively and inarguably not "the best day of my life", but I was riding high on that compliment for days.

More recently, I've been engaging with dating apps again for the first time in several years. Again, I've had people tell me they can't believe I'm 38. Even when I started the very job that has me sitting here, typing these words, a few of my coworkers gave me that same shocked response. One even made me pull out my driver's licence to prove my age. I cannot stress this enough: I was eating it up.

"It's not just that you look young," said Liv.

"No, I know," I replied, pleased with myself. "It's the vibes, the aesthetic, the whole thing. I put a lot of effort into it."

And I do.

While I've gotten older, I've maintained a grip on current trends in a manner that can only be described as white-knuckled, perhaps even pathological. Wearing an ankle sock? In the year of our lord 2024? I think the absolute f**k not. Replying 'lol' when I could say "IJBOL" or just send a keyboard smash followed by several sobbing emojis? Definitely not. Sending a GIF when I could send whatever niche reaction is trending that week? Never!!! You're simply not going to catch me ageing myself like that.