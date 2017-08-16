The Sober Movement is sharing the before and after pictures of addiction we need to see.

When you hear the term ‘before and after pictures’, you usually think fitness or weight loss.
Not so with The Sober Movement.
Here is @nealsy0602 with over 129 days clean and sober! Yes we can!
The movement shares before and after pictures on their Instagram with a difference – the amazing transformations of people who have gone sober either from alcohol, drugs or both.
They’re the kind we need to see more of.
Here is @magderb with over 102 days clean and sober! One day at a time!