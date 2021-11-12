The true story behind Apple TV's The Shrink Next Door is stranger than fiction.

The true story behind Apple TV+'s dark new series The Shrink Next Door is almost stranger than fiction.

Based on the popular Wondery podcast of the same name, the eight-part series tells the story of wealthy businessman Martin "Marty" Markowitz.

In 1981, Marty unexpectedly began running his family's fabric business after losing both of his parents.

Watch the trailer for The Shrink Next Door below. Post continues after video.



Video via Apple TV+.

Struggling under the weight of his new responsibilities, Marty begrudgingly followed his sister's advice to speak to a psychiatrist.

At first, Marty was resistant to therapy.

But after his first session with the 'psychiatrist to the stars' Dr Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf, he began to open up.

In the decades that followed, Ike gradually creeped further and further into Marty's life (and wallet), exploiting their therapist-patient relationship and manipulating almost every aspect of his life.

Over a period of roughly 27 years, Ike encouraged Marty to include him in his business affairs, manipulated him into ending his close relationship with his sister and her children, and even moved into Marty's home in the Hamptons, taking over the master suite with his wife while Marty retreated to a guest bedroom.

Now, just two years after The Shrink Next Door podcast dominated the charts, the bizarre true story has come to life on screen.

The new Apple TV+ series came to fruition after both Will Ferrell, who plays Marty in the series, and Paul Rudd, who plays Ike, listened to the popular podcast.

The duo were later joined by Casey Wilson, who plays Ike's wife Bonnie Herschkopf, and Kathryn Hahn, who plays Marty's sister Phyllis Shapiro.

Cornell Womack as Bruce, Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis Shapiro, and Will Ferrell as Martin Markowitz in The Shrink Next Door. Image: Apple TV+.