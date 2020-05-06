In 1994, Julie Kelley told her ex-boyfriend she was pregnant. Then she snatched a baby.

When she was just three hours old, Abbie Humphries was stolen from a hospital in Nottingham UK by a former dental nurse.

22-year-old Julie Kelley had recently been dumped by her boyfriend. In an effort to win him back, she told him she was pregnant with his child.

Her lie worked and the young couple began to prepare for their ‘baby’, turning a bedroom in their home into a nursery.

The story captured media headlines in 1994, and inspired the book (and now TV series) The Secrets She Keeps, which we’re devouring on Channel Ten.

WATCH: Here’s the trailer for the series if you’re yet to sink your teeth into the new drama. Post continues after video.



Video by Ten

Author Michael Robotham had been working as a journalist in London when the story of baby Abbie broke.

The newborn’s parents, Karen and Roger Humphries, spent 17 days not knowing if their newborn was dead or alive, with Princess Diana among those who sent well-wishes to the distraught couple as they appealed for news.

Disguised as a nurse working in the hospital, Julie asked Abbie’s father to hand her over for a hearing test. Still in a state of elation from the birth, and not thinking anything of it, he obliged. Then she simply walked out of the hospital with Abbie in her arms.