The science behind why you love a weekend lie-in.

Derk-Jan Dijk, University of Surrey

Sleeping in over the weekend is one of life’s great pleasures. Yet some of us are much better at it than others. A teenager is much more likely to emerge from their bed at midday than their middle-aged parents – but even within age groups, individual differences exist.

Why is this? It’s well-known that teenagers tend to sleep later than mature adults, and we all have our natural rhythms. But we’re not actually the slaves to our body clocks you might think. If you find getting out of bed on a Sunday hard even after a long night’s sleep, there may be something you can do about it.

The body clock generates rhythms so that we are alert during the day while body temperature is high and sleep at night while body temperature is low. This clock has evolved to match the cycle of light and dark, and associated cycles of temperature, for example, created by the Earth’s rotation. But what happens now that artificial light means that we are in control of this cycle?

"If you find getting out of bed on a Sunday hard even after a long night’s sleep, there may be something you can do about it." Image via iStock.

Seeing the light

Back in the 1960s, Jurgen Aschoff and Rutger Wever studied sleep and body temperature rhythms in humans. They placed volunteers in windowless basements and underground bunkers with no access to the natural 24-hour light and dark cycle and no timepieces.

In most experiments, the lights were turned on continuously and volunteers had no control over the light-dark cycle (except by closing their eyes during sleep). But in some experiments, the volunteers could turn off the lights when they wanted to go to sleep and on again when they woke up. Those volunteers in control of the light-dark cycle found their sleep patterns and the rhythm of their core body temperature shifted to later in the day. And in more than 40% of these cases, sleep was no longer synchronised with their body temperature.