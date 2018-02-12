Netflix's The Ritual reminds us that we should never, ever go into the woods.

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in my 34 years on this earth, it’s that we should never, ever go into the woods.

The woods.

The forest.

The bush.

The desert.

Any place where there’s a whole lot of wilderness and not a lot of people.

It… it… never ends well.

Filmmakers have been trying to remind us of this fact for years – but we haven’t bloody listened to them.

They gave us Deliverance, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Wrong Turn and Wolf Creek – movie after movie of people being hunted by inbred killer families and sociopathic lone wolves – and still we persisted. We still went into the goddamn woods.

Now Netflix has had to step in. They just dropped their latest original horror movie called The Ritual to scare the heck out of us and keep us out of the motherflippin’ woods.

The Ritual stars Rafe Spall (Black Mirror), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Arsher Ali (Doctor Who) and Sam Troughton (AVP: Alien vs. Predator) as four British university friends who reunite to mourn the loss of their mate, by taking a hike in the Scandinavian wilderness.

Which sounds lovely… but it’s the woods so no good can come of it.

Things get a lil’ creepy when one of the hikers injures his ankle and the group decide to take a shortcut through a dense and spooky-looking forest.