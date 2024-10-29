'The first night I met my new partner's kids, I was nervous. Then one of them wrote him a note.'

The following is an extract from: A Bit on the Side: Reflections on What Makes Life Delicious by Virginia Trioli.

At the age of thirty-six, I became an accidental stepmother. The man I'd fallen in love with had three children from his previous marriage.

I only realise now how alarmingly unconcerned I was about stepping into a new family, about interrupting my life and Russell's children's lives by becoming a partner to him. Now I can hear the warning tones in the voices of those who love me as they gently inquired about how serious this love affair was, but I couldn't hear their concern at all back then. A thumping heart can drown out so much.

But I do remember thinking very early on, after realising that this relationship was important to me and that, despite all the odds, we had chosen each other, that I needed some kind of working approach for my unexpected new role. I was going to become a quasi-parent to three young people who had no need of a new adult in their lives, and I had to figure that role out quickly. When I was with them, and if circumstances tossed us into a moment that required a parental choice, then I had to know what I was doing and why I was choosing to do it in that way. I had come from a very large family and didn't so much leave home at eighteen as flee it, desperately seeking a calmer, quieter environment. I think that's why I spent so many years living on my own.

