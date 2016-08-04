Inside the crazy-strict wellness retreat Hollywood actresses are obsessed with.

What do Selma Blair, Connie Britton, Julianne Hough, Minka Kelly, Mandy Moore and Rebel Wilson have in common?

The answer is four days off work, $AUD5400 to blow, and The Ranch 4.0.

For the uninitiated, this is a celebrity favourite four-day luxury “wellness” farm in California where big money is dropped on a “no options”, “detox” program involving eight hours of exercise a day and vegan, gluten-free meals.

Rebel Wilson claims she lost almost four kilograms in four days with the program.

Housed within the Malibu Four Seasons hotel, guests are housed in beautiful rooms with big soaking bathtubs, flat screens and all-important WiFi access.