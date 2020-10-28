'Never more than two alarms.' A day in the life of a morning host who's up at 4AM.

What are you doing at 3.50am? If you're a human doing what a human usually does at this time, you're probably in a deep, calming sleep.

But not this one (sticks out thumbs and points in my direction) - I'm just starting out my day as the host of Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky.

Now I will start this with a disclaimer that I have been doing pre-4am wakeups for about 17 years now so I have lost all ability to stay awake at night or sleep in the morning.

So this 4am business is quite normal for me but that doesn’t mean I don't feel it.

To combat the early rising I have to make sure I stick to a pretty regimented routine and I can tell immediately when I'm straying from it or just being lazy because stuff starts to happen.

Things like the skin on my heels will get super dry and start to crack, I'll get breakouts from not drinking enough water or eating badly because I'm tired, and I'll find myself struggling to stay awake anytime after 12pm.

I'm also the mum of a VERY active five-year-old so napping in the afternoon is not an option.

Hiding from the harsh light of day under my sunnies. Image: Supplied.

Aside from school pickup and sport runs and homework, have you ever tried to fall asleep with a tiny human in the room? I once woke up on the couch after mine whacked me in the face because she wanted me to watch her. Her face was also approximately 12mm away from mine when I opened my eyes which, while cute, is also quite terrifying.