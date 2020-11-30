For many women, 'the purple line' appears during childbirth. This is how midwives use it.

While vaginal assessments during labour are the gold standard for finding out what is happening with baby, the purple line on our backsides can be used as an alternative and less painful or invasive option.

The same post says that according to research, as the line between the butt crack gets bigger, the cervix is dilating and baby’s head is moving down in the pelvis. Once the line has reached the very top of the butt crack, it indicates that mum is fully dilated and ready to push.

British midwife and best-selling author Dr Sara Wickham says that while there has not been much research conducted on the purple line, it can be useful during certain labours.

“In early labour, the line is short, and it gets longer as labour progresses,” Dr Wickham writes in an article on her website.

“Some midwives are good at telling how far along a woman is in her labour by looking at the purple line.

“A couple of other important things to know about this are that it is seen far more easily in women with lighter skin, it is sometimes more red than purple, and it is far easier to observe if the woman is leaning forward or on all fours.

“Which means that it is not quite so useful when women choose positions other than this and/or if they don’t want to have someone staring at their bottom – which I don’t think is at all unreasonable!”

I discovered that because of the invasive and sometimes painful nature of vaginal assessments, research on the purple line and its effectiveness at showing labour progression was conducted in 2010 by Ashley Shepherd and colleagues for BioMed Central.

Their research proved that the line did indeed exist on 76 per cent of the women they worked with, and that it was far more likely to appear when a woman was in spontaneous labour as opposed to being induced.

The conclusion made by Ashley and her research team, however, was that while the purple line was a useful guide for midwives and doctors, more research needed to be done before it can completely replace vaginal assessment in labour.

For us women, it seems there are no easy wins when it comes to childbirth. But the more we know, including about this remarkable purple line on many of our butts, the better informed our decisions can be around our future birthing options.

And as the Tiny Hearts Education team point out - birthing is more a marathon than a sprint, and purple line or not, our bodies work damn hard to bring beautiful babies into the world.

Feature Image: Facebook/@tinyheartseducation