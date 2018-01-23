The Post is a brilliant movie, but you'll have to work for it.

The Post is a brilliant movie experience… if you know what the heck it’s about.

The Steven Spielberg-helmed movie will take you deep into the beginnings of modern journalism, but it’ll make you work for it.

It won’t, like many movies do, hand you everything you need to know on a glittery, action-packed platter.

To fully immerse yourself in the goodness that is Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks taking on the White House, you’ll have to do bit of research first.

And you’ll need to give yourself a little modern history refresher.

To start with, you’ll need to know that the 1970’s set thriller is about the battle between two great American newspapers… and a not so great American President.

LISTEN: It may look like a sci-fi monster movie, but The Shape of Water is beautiful love story through and through. Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart discuss the movie you need to see this weekend. Post continues after audio…



You’ll also need to know that in 1971 the Washington Post was a struggling local paper not the international, agenda-setting publisher that it is now.

And finally, you’ll need to know that in the early 1970s the Nixon Government ordered a report on the progress of the Vietnam War. That report would detail how the American Government had been lying to public for years and getting deeper and deeper involved in an unwinnable war.

The report would became known as the Pentagon Papers and in 1971 a New York Times journalist named Neil Sheehan would score the biggest scoop of his career.

Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst, frustrated with the Nixon Government’s lack of response to the papers, would leak them – first to the Times and then to 20 other newspapers including the Washington Post, after the Times was issued with an injunction.