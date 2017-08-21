"At eight weeks I heard those awful words at the scan, ‘I’m sorry there is no heartbeat.’"

I saw a naturopath, got really healthy, had weekly acupuncture and started yoga. My naturopath Belinda Kirkpatrick at The Seed Concept recommended me to take B vitamins along with other vitamins tailored to my specific needs. I did anything and everything anyone suggested to me. For me that was our magic potion and six months ago we welcomed our baby boy Johnny in to the world.

Pregnancy after loss

Being pregnant again after a loss is far from easy. It’s a complete and utter emotional rollercoaster. Those first blue lines on a pregnancy test don't offer the same level of excitement they may have once done. Whilst you are truly grateful to be pregnant again the overwhelming feeling is fear.

I set mini milestones to pass, HCG doubling every 36 hours – tick; six-week scan heartbeat – tick; 10 week NIPT all clear – tick; 12-week scan all normal - tick. Again, where a scan may once have been a cause for excitement, now they were an overwhelming, nerve wracking experience, fraught with the fear of hearing those awful words again.

I couldn't look at the screen, tears would roll down my cheeks, as I clutched my husband’s hand, looking at the ceiling until I heard that beautiful heartbeat.

The fear didn't end at 12 weeks when the risk of miscarriage is greatly reduced. It remained, ever so slightly below the surface, ready to bubble and send me into a whirl of panic at any off feeling or strange sensation. Trips to the toilet were an ordeal as I tentatively checked the paper for blood each time.

My husband and I definitely didn't connect with this pregnancy the same way we did with our daughter. There was no finding out the gender, no discussing names, no buying baby things before 24 weeks, no talking to my growing tummy. There was no way I was tempting fate by believing...

In fact, I have recently been diagnosed with Post Partum Anxiety and I have no doubt at all that my losses and highly anxious pregnancy have lead me to this point. I’m doing OK with counselling and medication but it is it yet another example as to how profoundly and deeply pregnancy loss can affect us. Another reason I am determined to support other women who are experiencing this pain and grief of early pregnancy loss.

The Pink Elephants Support Network

After my second loss, I was desperate to speak to someone who understood what I was going through, but I didn’t know anyone in my immediate friendship group who’d been through miscarriage. Then one day a post came up about miscarriage in a Facebook Mum’s type group and I saw that Gabbi, who turned out to be a mutual friend, had responded about her experience. So, I messaged her and we met for coffee.

It was comforting for me to be able to open up about how I was feeling to someone who’d been there before. Gabbi had suffered through six miscarriages and had also done two years of IVF, and her support meant so much to me.