These hidden details in The Perfect Couple will change how you watch the show.

Netflix's surprise sensation The Perfect Couple is a captivating murder mystery that'll have you hooked.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 bestselling novel of the same name, the show follows the wealthy Winbury family as they gather in Nantucket for a lavish beachside wedding. But then *dun dun* the festivities take a dark turn when a body is discovered floating in the ocean, setting off a gripping investigation that smashes open the family's meticulously created facade.

The cast is stacked with talent, led by Nicole Kidman as famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, and Liev Schreiber as her husband Tag. Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson plays the bride-to-be Amelia Sacks, with Billy Howle as her fiancé Benji Winbury. The ensemble is rounded out by the likes of Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy and Jack Reynor.

The series stays true to the book's core premise, but there have been a few noteworthy changes (including the ending) in adapting the story for the screen.

Upon its release, the show has quickly become an online phenomenon, with people praising the iconic performances, particularly Kidman and Fanning. So what actually went on behind the scenes of this murder mystery? We've dig up all the hidden details you missed.

The opening dance sequence caused a 'mutiny' among the cast.

The most unexpected moment from the limited series comes during the title sequence, as the cast — including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy — do a choreographed routine to Meghan Trainor's song 'Criminal', a sly wink at the family's sinister underbelly.

"I think I felt that I want to do something where we are telling the audience, 'This is going to be fun,'" director Susanne Bier told Variety.

"I feel this time [period] is a little bit gloomy and I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun."