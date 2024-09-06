All the biggest differences between The Perfect Couple book and Netflix show.

The Perfect Couple on Netflix is the latest murder mystery everyone is talking about.

If you've recently started watching, or you binge-watched the whole thing in one sitting like me, you've likely been captivated by the wealthy and incredible weird Winbury family.

The show is based on Elin Hildebrand's novel of the same name, with the author joining forces with showrunner Jenna Lamia to transform the story for the screen. In more ways than one.

"People can go buy the book. Anybody can buy the book and read it — that's an experience. I watched so much prestige TV and I know what's good, and I know that directly translating the novels to the screen may not be the best way to do it, Hildebrand told Town & Country Magazine.

From changes to key plot points (including the murder) and additional cast details, here are all the biggest differences you might have missed between The Perfect Couple book and Netflix show. And you know, this article includes spoilers. Duh.

Merritt (Meghann Fahy) is the victim of a senseless murder in The Perfect Couple. Image: Netflix.