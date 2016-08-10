The Olympics: Making humans feel lazy since 1896.

The Olympics are great. Sports and teams and anthems and high-five montages got me feeling all kinds of Olympic Spiritish. I’m cheering. I’m crying. I’m fist-pumping and whoop-whooping.
I’m feeling like a useless sack of potatoes.
I’m watching teenagers swim further in two minutes than I ever have in 29 years, yelling at them like an expert to ‘Go, go! Use your legs!’, while simultaneously reaching for another handful of chips.
The Australian women to look out for in the Rio Olympics. Post continues after gallery.