The Olympics: Making humans feel lazy since 1896.

The Olympians spend four years training, and then they start training for the next Olympics.

MEANWHILE

I've had the same book on my bedside table for the last four years but I still haven't finished it.

At least now I don't remember a single thing that happened in it, so I can just read it fresh. Check back with my in four years, I might have actually accomplished something.

Some Olympians have sad back stories and have made great sacrifices to represent their countries.

MEANWHILE

I am so emotional from hearing their stories I need to have a nap.

And a nice glass of port. Maybe a bath. I could read that book on my bedside table. Wait. What was I watching again?

Gold medallist Cate Campbell. Image via Getty. /img_caption]

Olympians are cheering each other on in the Olympic Village.



MEANWHILE

I am watching highlights on Instagram

because it's quicker and my Olympic spirit is keen but also easily distracted.

I like to watch replays of when an Australian wins a medal, but I don't care for watching a whole triathlon or the hockey unless it's the last two minutes and it's exciting.

The Olympians are doing unimaginably impressive things with their human bodies.

MEANWHILE

I am on the couch with sausage roll crumbs on my lap holding up imaginary low-scoring cards because that guy didn't stick his landing.