The scene John Krasinski refused to film, and 12 other things you didn't know about The Office.

It's a known fact that the US version of The Office is one of the most loved sitcoms of all time. If you've seen it, you'll know exactly why.

The show, which ran from 2005 to 2013, and starred comedians including Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling, introduced us to the Dunder Mifflin paper company, and the wide variety of employees that worked there.

Over the seasons, we became invested in Jim and Pam's love story, winced at Michael's terrible jokes, and laughed at Dwight's ridiculous antics.

Watch: The things people never say in the office. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Whether you've watched the show once through or re-watched it countless times, there's a good chance you didn't know some of these behind-the-scenes facts about it.

Here are 13 things you probably didn't know about The Office.

1. There's one storyline John Krasinski refused to film.

This month, Brian Baumgartner (who played Kevin Malone) released a book about the TV show titled, Welcome to Dunder Mifflin.

Ahead of its release, John Krasinski and Baumgartner reunited for a mini Jim and Kevin reunion, where Krasinski shared one storyline he forced the creators to axe.

Speaking to Baumgartner, Krasinski explained that the creators floated the idea of Jim kissing Cathy while Pam was on maternity leave. That's the only time he put his foot down.

"I remember saying things that I never thought I'd say before, like, 'I'm not going to shoot it'," he said, according to The Wrap.

"There is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them," he continued.

"But there's a moment where if you push them too far, they'll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they'll never come back."