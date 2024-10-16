Australia's rendition of The Office proves women can be insufferable at work too.

Shattering the glass ceiling of cringe, Felicity Ward stars as the first female boss in The Office franchise.

Where Steve Carrell's Michael Scott and Ricky Gervais' David Brent offered up a familiar sight — the irksome, overbearing male boss — Hannah Howard bravely answers the question: what if a woman was that annoying?

"I did very bravely answer that question, yes," Felicity Ward tells Mamamia with a laugh. "It was the best, I don't know if I will ever have a better job. It was so much fun, I was just an idiot every single day, being paid to be annoying every day and like trying to come up with the most creative ways that I could be annoying."

"What an absolute gift. If someone said to you, hey, if you were going to annoy eight people that worked in an office every day how would you do it? The dream."

As someone who lives to annoy, I can confirm that would indeed be the dream. And Ward executes it flawlessly.

When the show was initially announced, it was hardly surprising to see some backlash from (predominantly male) fans. Amid commentary on the first-ever female boss on The Office, some also questioned if the show would just be a direct copy of the most popular US version.

But it would've been impossible for Ward to intentionally mimic Carell, given she hadn't seen his version before filming. She's since caught up on all things Michael Scott, after cast and crew on-set routinely told her she had perfectly channeled his energy in her own way.

Regardless, Ward — a longtime fan of the UK version — says it would be impossible to make a mockumentary series without paying homage to The Office. So she wasn't worried about being too 'similar' to any of the bosses who came before her.