The strange saga of The Nugget, the kids' toy that became a viral sex couch.

Ok, first things first: We need to introduce you to The Nugget.

It's touted as 'furniture for growing imaginations' and is part-toy, part-couch. It comes in four pieces - two triangle pillows, one seat cushion, and one base - and it's made of foam covered in micro-suede.

It's beyond popular, retailing for US $229 (AUD $296) and selling on Facebook marketplace and Gumtree for well over $1000. Buzzfeed even found a reseller trying to ask for $10,000.

Basically, your kids can build forts, or trees, or interesting shapes, but it also looks aesthetically pleasing when configured as a normal couch.

Just before COVID-19 hit, the North Carolina brand was finally shipping out the last of their back orders from before Christmas 2019.

But then the pandemic forced families indoors, sending their demand even higher, fuelled along by the multiple Facebook parenting groups creating hype over The Nugget.

The brand even decided to start doing 'lotteries' instead of just new drops, to make purchasing of the product fairer.