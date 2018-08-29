Diving pigs, Crazy Shakes and Shannon Noll: the must-sees at the IGA Perth Royal Show.

As kids, we all loved our city’s annual Royal Show – the rides, the animals, the show bags, the food…so much food. Such great memories.

Now as parents, we want to give the same experience to our kids without the budget going overboard. That’s why the 2018 IGA Perth Royal Show is so appealing – with 101 free things to do once you’re inside the show, including more than 300 entertainers and 400 performers each day, and over 100 hours of free entertainment every day, the value for money is awesome (family passes are $60 to $75).

If you haven’t been before, the IGA Perth Royal Show is Western Australia’s largest agricultural show, and this year, it falls on the first week of the school holidays – September 22 to 29.

It’s all about showcasing the best in agriculture that a region has to offer, so the kids will be able to get do hands-on things like petting the baby animals in the PETStock Animal Nursery, and learn about their local produce and farmers by following the AgVenture Trail.

But there’s lots of new things, too, and I’m going to take you through a few of the best.

This year’s highlights at the top of our list include gigantic Crazy Shakes from CRAZY Shake Milk Bar, which take the “freak shake” brief to the next level. #treatday!

For a different kind of shake, dance on over to the main arena for performances by artists including vocal looper Sam Perry, winner of The Voice 2018 (Saturday, September 22), and country singer Shannon Noll (Sunday, September 23), before each night’s Flight Centre Fireworks.