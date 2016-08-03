tv

All your favourite ex-Bachelor contestants are being locked up on a tropical island.

Once upon a time, someone thought that placing ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants on a deserted island with only a few roses and very few clothes in an attempt to find them true love, was obviously a good idea.

Or, they could be totally crazy, right?

Or maybe what they were really onto was reality TV gold, because Bachelor In Paradise is about to return to our screens for its third season.

Get ready for season three! Photo via ABC/Facebook

Sixteen new (or old, depending on how you want to look at it) Bachelor rejects will be sent to the island to find love with other ex-contestants.

All of them have had their hearts broken in their respective seasons, so they are #ReadyForLove.

But there's a catch (there's always a catch): fourteen other contestants will join the show throughout the series.

For the uninitiated, here's how Bachelor In Paradise works: We start with an odd number of guys and girls, so of course there's not enough roses to go around. Anyone who doesn't receive a rose in the soul-crushing rose ceremony rounds is sent packing (hopefully they leave with at least a nice golden tan, so they have something to show for their time).

As people leave, more contestants arrive to add to the #drama and #feelings.

via GIPHY

In short: It's the reality TV dating show that never ends. With bikinis!

Does anyone actually find "true love" on this Bachelor-meets-Castaway-meets-The Hunger Games show? Judging from our Wikipedia search super intense research, the chances are slim.

Only one couple appears to be still together, but here's the good news: they are happily married and even got their own TV wedding special. That's real love, kids.

So, who are the sixteen hopefuls willing to give finding love on national television another shot?

Hint: one of them is a major, MAJOR TV villain.

Meet the Bachelor in Paradise 2016 cast:

Bachelor In Paradise Contestants 2016
Hayley Ferguson.Hayley appeared with her twin sister Emily on season 20 of 'The Bachelor', with Ben HIggins. Heartbreakingly, she was sent home before her twin. Ouch. Image via Facebook.
Emily FergusonAppearing with her sister on Ben Higgins' season of 'The Bachelor', Emily hopes to fall in love with a DIFFERENT guy than her sister this time around. Image via ABC.
Chad JohnsonPerhaps the biggest villain to ever appear on 'The Bachelorette', Chad appeared in the most recent season, competing for JoJo's heart. Image via Facebook.
Amanda StantonAmanda made it all the way to hometown dates on Ben Higgins' season, where she introduced him to her two kids. Then she was sent home. Brutal, right? Image via Facebook.
Jared HaibonJared appeared on the last season of 'Bachelor In Paradise' leaving the competition voluntarily in week five. Image via Facebook.
Nick ViallNick has been runner-up in TWO difference Bachelorette seasons, so here's hoping he finally finds love on the romantic island. Image via Facebook.
Carly WaddellCarly actually appeared on the second season of 'Bachelor In Paradise', where she had her heart broken in the second last week. Image via Facebook.
Sarah HerronSarah has also appeared on 'Bachelor In Paradise' before, during season one. She broke up with her man Robert in the season finale because he didn't want to visit the Fantasty Suite. Image via Facebook.
Grant KempGrant is a firefighter, who was elminated by Bachelorette JoJo in week five. Image via Facebook.
Lace MorrisLace appeared on Ben Higgins' series, and is unfortunately remembered for getting a little tipsy at a rose ceremony. Oops. Image via Facebook.
Evan BassEvan's occupation? 'Erectile Dysfuntion Expert'. This should be interesting...Image via Facebook.
Izzy GoodkindWe don't really know who Izzy is because she was sent packing on the very first night of season 20. Image via Facebook.
Leah BlockLeah was also on Season 20 of 'The Bachelor', and had a reputation of calling out the other women on the show. Image via Facebook.
Vincent VentieraVincent was sent packing with Grant during week 5 of The Bachelorette's 12th season. Image via Facebook.
Jubilee SharpeJubilee was eliminated in week five of Ben Higgins' season of 'The Bachelor'. Image via Facebook.
Daniel MaguireDaniel was close mates with villain Chad on JoJo's season, so we're waiting to see the bromance continue on the island. Image via Facebook.
