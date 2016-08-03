All your favourite ex-Bachelor contestants are being locked up on a tropical island.

Once upon a time, someone thought that placing ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants on a deserted island with only a few roses and very few clothes in an attempt to find them true love, was obviously a good idea.

Or, they could be totally crazy, right?

Or maybe what they were really onto was reality TV gold, because Bachelor In Paradise is about to return to our screens for its third season.

Sixteen new (or old, depending on how you want to look at it) Bachelor rejects will be sent to the island to find love with other ex-contestants.

All of them have had their hearts broken in their respective seasons, so they are #ReadyForLove.

But there's a catch (there's always a catch): fourteen other contestants will join the show throughout the series.

For the uninitiated, here's how Bachelor In Paradise works: We start with an odd number of guys and girls, so of course there's not enough roses to go around. Anyone who doesn't receive a rose in the soul-crushing rose ceremony rounds is sent packing (hopefully they leave with at least a nice golden tan, so they have something to show for their time).

As people leave, more contestants arrive to add to the #drama and #feelings.

via GIPHY

In short: It's the reality TV dating show that never ends. With bikinis!