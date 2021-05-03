It’s a Sunday afternoon, I’ve just put on a third load of washing. Husband has mowed the lawn and is now sitting on the couch on his phone. Miss 6 is in the next room on her iPad playing Roblox online with her cousin.

This is a typical Sunday at my house.

We’re relaxing, we’re getting odd jobs done, we’re existing in the same space but we’re not exactly spending any good quality family time together.

So I was excited when I had the chance to review the new Netflix action-comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines, thinking this would be a great time for us to do something together, but still not have to physically go anywhere or pay a stack of money to do it.

So I called the family into the lounge room with some resistance, one from Husband not overly keen to watch a kids movie and the second being from the child, unhappy with being booted off her screen.

But I promised both of them it would be worth it.

Listen to Mamamia's twice-weekly parenting podcast, This Glorious Mess. Post continues below.

The movie opens with talented YouTube video maker Katie Mitchell whose dream it is to flee her home and go to film school.

If her voice sounds familiar when it's your turn to watch it, then you're probably a fan of Broad City too, because the human behind her character is one half of the two woman team who created the show, Abbie Jacobson.