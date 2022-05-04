Hidden meanings and bathroom selfies: 8 moments you missed at the Met Gala.

Ah, the day after the first Monday in May.

Across New York City, famous people have woken up with hangovers, with their fancy Met Gala gowns on the floor, in a room full of pizza boxes.

Well, actually, who am I kidding? Stylists, managers and entourage will have ensured the safety of gowns, thrown out the boxes and placed a Gatorade on their nightstands. All I can hope is that someone, somewhere, woke up with their full face of makeup now squished under their eyes and on their chin. Just for relatability sakes, you know.

In case you missed it, the theme for this year's Met Gala was an homage to New York's Gilded Age, and while some celebrities delivered, others arrived in neon pink sneakers that nobody in 1882 could even have dreamed of.

But in amongst the wide variety of outfits, there were plenty of hidden details, behind-the-scenes and post-event moments you might have missed. Here are eight of them.

The meaning behind Kylie Jenner's dress.

Kylie's dress was one of the outfits most roasted online, because... well, it does give off big 'when you have your wedding at five and a tennis match at six' vibes.

After the red carpet, Kylie explained the meaning behind the design on Instagram, sharing it was a tribute to Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of fashion label Off-White.

Image: Instagram.

Virgil died of cancer in November 2021.