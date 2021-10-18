Last night, it hit me.

I was standing knee-high in a pile of dirty laundry that I had ignored for two weeks. The bathroom smelled, but I hadn’t had my second cup of coffee yet so I wasn’t in my Sherlock Holmes state-of-mind.

As I stood there spraying Sard Super Power stain remover on an unidentified brown blob that slightly resembled the face of Jesus, I caught a glimpse of toilet paper peeking out of the top of the toilet seat.

“Lovely," I said out loud. “The kids have left me a very early Christmas present!”

After closer inspection, I discovered that the entire toilet paper roll (brand spanking new, may I add) had been shoved inside the toilet with a barbie doll, a broken toy dinosaur and a few dozen LEGOs.

Sure, I could have screamed. Or maybe even cried. Why not, right? It’s been a pretty challenging few months trapped in Sydney lockdown. But these, my friends, are The Messy Years.

So what did I do instead? I laughed. Then I snapped a few photos, texted them to my friends with the caption “Another day in paradise” and shouted, “Siri, play You Drive Me Crazy by Britney Spears” to my nearby phone.

Pre-parent me, though he’s becoming harder to remember, would have lost the damn plot at the sight of such disorder. My home was always my sanctuary. If it was clean, then I felt better prepared to tackle life’s many challenges.