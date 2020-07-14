The first few Masked Singer Australia clues have been announced, and more in Celeb in 5.

The celebrity chef went on the explain that he carries the beads around in his pocket during every episode of MasterChef.

"Last night you saw them for the first time, weirdly," he said.

The beads he was holding on Sunday night's episode used to belong to late restaurant critic Adrian Gill who died in 2016. The beads were given to Jock by Gill’s wife, Nicola.

"They’re very special to me."

MasterChef continues Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

3. "I had a history of cheating." John Legend on his relationship history before Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend has just shared that prior to meeting his now-wife Chrissy Teigen, he had quite the relationship history.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Shepard said, "I have a horrendous history of cheating. F*cking deplorable… And there’s all these great cheating songs on your albums, and I was like, 'I see another fisherman at sea.'" Shepard then asked the musician whether the songs reflected his own relationship history.

"Yes, I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20s," Legend, 41, responded.

"I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it," he shared.

Legend went on to explain that he managed to manoeuvre his way out of technically cheating, as he was never officially dating the women. That attitude to dating later changed when he met model Chrissy Teigen.