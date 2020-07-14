The first few Masked Singer Australia clues have been announced, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The first few Masked Singer Australia 2020 masks are here and we're... terrified.
Well folks, Australia's most bizarre reality TV show is heading back to our screens. Yep, we're talking about The Masked Singer. And two of the show's contestants have already been announced.
So far, video clues for the Dragonfly and the Frillneck (yep, they're getting very creative with their animal choices) have been shared on the show's social media accounts.
Dragonfly's clue reads, "What’s that buzz you hear? Maybe it’s the hype for The Masked Singer Australia, maybe it’s our FIRST MASK REVEAL! Meet DRAGONFLY in all her colourful beauty."
While Frillneck's clue reads, "He’d stick his neck out for you in a pinch. Say g’day to a brand new mask, it’s FRILLNECK!"