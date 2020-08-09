Hollywood actors and a triple Olympian: All the clues for The Masked Singer 2020.

Well folks, it's finally happening.

From tomorrow night, 12 celebrities in outrageously disturbing costumes will take to the stage for the new season of The Masked Singer. We're equal parts excited and terrified.

For the past few weeks, Channel 10 have been drip feeding us clues about each of the celebs hiding under the masks.

So far, we know this year's contestants include; Hollywood actors, a big name from an Emmy award-winning series, ARIA winners, a triple Olympian, Logie winners, a recording artist with 22 platinum and 11 gold records, and either two different World Cup champions, or someone who has won two World Cups.

Meet five of the masks on this season of The Masked Singer. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

Some familiar faces have also been rumoured to be joining the show. According to New Idea, Eurovision star Dami Im, comedian Tommy Little and Neighbours actress Madeleine West are a few of the celebrities believed to be appearing this season. But at this stage, it's all just speculation. So, ahead of Monday night's premiere, we’ve rounded up all the clues and guesses for each of the masks. Consider this your handy cheat sheet.