Loved Bridgerton, and got hooked on MAFS? Here's the next rom-com you need to watch.

It’s a tale as old as time.

Man and woman fall in love. Man and woman plan to marry. Man and woman get embroiled in non-stop drama, as forbidden crushes are disclosed, revenge plots carried out, and secret long-lost sons are revealed, in the lead up to the wedding.

Susanna’s about to marry the love of her life, Figaro. They just need to make it to the altar without any secrets or any… handsy old men getting in the way.

It couldn’t be that hard, could it?

Throw in a cheating scandal, wife swapping, drunken gardeners, solicitous lawyers, scorned wives and some cheeky bridesmaids, and the day soon erupts into chaos.

No, this isn’t an episode of Married at First Sight, or even season two of Bridgerton. It’s the opera The Marriage of Figaro and it's playing at Brisbane's QPAC in July.

Long before we were all glued to our TV screens watching ill-matched strangers marry each other in scripted, televised ceremonies (as their relatives squabble in the background); and centuries before we all fell in love with the handsome Duke in Netflix’s Bridgerton, the greatest love story of all time was being told on stages around the world.