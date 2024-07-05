Jonathan has impregnated more than 1,000 women around the world. He won’t stop.

Sydney couple Laura and Kate (not their real names) had always dreamed of welcoming a child into their family.

One day when the couple were scrolling through Cryos, the world's largest sperm bank, they came across the profile of Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a sperm donor from the Netherlands listed under a pseudonym. They were drawn to Jonathan's good looks, long blonde hair, warm smile, charisma and the fact that he was a world traveller.

Laura and Kate paid for the Dutch man's donation to be sent all the way to Australia and following a successful insemination, they welcomed their first child together. This should have been the happiest time in their lives, but after the couple started inquiring whether their child would have any siblings, they came to a horrifying discovery.

Jonathan was a serial sperm donator. In fact, he is predicted to have been responsible for more than 1,000 children all around the world, stretching from Australia to Mexico, the US, and all across Europe.

The story of the families impacted by Jonathan's deceit is told in the new Netflix documentary The Man With 1000 Kids, which features many women and couples who are raising Jonathan's children.

