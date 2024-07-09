A Netflix documentary claims Jonathan has 1,000 kids. He's telling a different story.

Off the back of the disturbing claims made in Netflix's The Man with 1000 Kids, the documentary's subject has responded via a 22-minute response uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Because of course, he has.

The Man with 1000 Kids explores the controversial story of Jonathan Meijer, a YouTuber and Dutch sperm donor who is believed to have fathered hundreds, possibly thousands, of children worldwide.

Beginning his donations in 2007, Meijer evaded the law limiting donors to 25 children by donating to multiple sperm banks and private donations, which led to him potentially fathering over 1000 children. The three-part series features interviews with affected families who discovered Meijer was a serial donor. These revelations sparked concerns about genetic risks and the possibility of inbreeding among half-siblings who are unaware they're related.

Legal recourse has since been taken against Meijer, including bans on further donations and fines. However, the exact number of children he has fathered remains uncertain, with estimates ranging to up to 3000 kids in the documentary.

