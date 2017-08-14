When 29-year-old Holly Lincoln-Smith found herself planning her wedding, she spent more time than she could count searching for the perfect venue.

The former Olympian, who represented Australia in water polo at the 2016 Rio Olympics, always knew she wanted to work in the wedding industry. But it was her own frustration while trying to find a wedding venue, coupled with her experience searching for a property in Sydney some time later, that led to her light bulb moment.

“Planning a wedding can be really overwhelming and I wanted to take the stress out and make searching for a venue, which is often the hardest part, simple,” says Lincoln-Smith.

“For my own wedding in Byron Bay I trawled the internet, spoke with wedding planners and spent countless hours searching for the ‘perfect’ venue.

“Then I was searching endlessly for properties and thought to myself, ‘how great would it be if I could create an app that was essentially the Realestate.com.au of wedding venues?'”

That thought has now come to fruition, with the launch of Lincoln-Smith’s new app The Little White Wedding Guide. It’s the first wedding venue app in Australia, and features venues, vendors, real weddings and daily inspiration updates for brides-to-be. Particularly exciting for Lincoln-Smith is that some of Sydney’s trendiest venues, including Three Williams, The Boathouse Group, Pilu Freshwater, Paddo Inn and Jonah’s Whale Beach, have signed on to be featured.