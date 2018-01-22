Where are they now? The cast of The Little Rascals.

It’s been almost 24 years since we all ‘got a pickle’ and discovered the lovable cast of The Little Rascals.

They introduced as to the ‘He-Man Woman Hater’s Club’ and Alfalfa’s pointy lil’ hairdo.

Although we wish they could have stayed tiny and adorable forever, the cast are now fully-fledged adults.

Here’s what they’re up to now:

Bug Hall AKA Alfalfa

Two become one and one becomes three.



As his Instagram profile states, Bug Hall is still a rascal… just bigger.

The cute little fella who once played Alfalfa is now a husband and a dad. He tied the knot in February last year and welcomed a little girl into the world in November.

He also continues to act, write and produce. He has starred in a bunch of movies including Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, and Get A Clue.

Brittany Ashton Holmes AKA Darla