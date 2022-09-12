Just FYI, the original Little Mermaid fairytale was not fit for children. Not even a little bit.

There’s a new live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid coming in May 2023.

The film will star R&B singer and Grownish actor Halle Bailey as the new Ariel, Awkwafina will play Scuttle the seagull, Jonah Hauer-King will be Prince Eric and none other than Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula – although the role has been slightly reinvented so she will be Ariel's "evil aunt".

Watch the teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, coming to cinemas in May 2023. Post continues after video.



Video via Disney.

For Bailey, the experience of playing Ariel was something she deeply resonated with.

"Her sense of longing, her searching for herself, was something that I could resonate with. She knew where she wanted to go, and she wasn’t going to let anybody stop her," the actor said in Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue.

Understandably, how the tale will play out has been kept under wrap by Disney.

And to be honest, that makes us nervous. Because while the Disney movie is a classic boy-meets-fishgirl romance, if the writers stick closer to the original source material we’re all in for a downright disturbing viewing experience.

Written in 1836 by Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid fairy tale has less seashell bikinis, friendly Jamaican crustaceans and true love, and more… torture, monsters and suicide. (Although, special mention to the serial-killer vibes of Ariel’s ‘collection’ of shiny, sharp objects in the Disney version.)

For the sake of desensitising ourselves, just in case, here are the most unsettling aspects of the OG story.

Dead mermaids turn into foam.

The Little Mermaid’s nanna tells us that while merpeople might have a life-expectancy of 300ish years, once they cark it, they evaporate into seafoam. You know, that scunge that’s stirred up by waves.

Also, they have no soul. So there’s that.

The sea witch lives in a bone house in a forest of demonic plant-people.

We know her as Ursula, the poor, unfortunate soul whose electric-blue eyeshadow/red-lip combo is almost as hideous as her personality. In the original tale, though, she’s just ‘the sea witch’; a sorceress who lives in a house made of bones. Human bones. Human bones from sailors who died tragically at sea and sunk to the bottom, allowing her to collect their remains and turn them into scaffolding.