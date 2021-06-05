There’s a reason you’re struggling with self-care. It’s called 'the laziness lie'.

I work from home, which affords me the luxury of taking plenty of breaks to put on a load of washing, sweep the floor or even have a quiet coffee all to myself.

It’s great.

But I have a guilty secret.

Whenever my husband arrives home early from work and I see his car coming up the driveway, I feel compelled to drop whatever activity I may be indulging in, turn on my computer, and pretend to 'work'.

It doesn’t matter that I’ve been working all day and am enjoying a tiny rest before I pick the kids up from school.

The idea of being caught resting fills me with dread. Why?

I found the answer to this question in a soothingly titled book called Laziness Does Not Exist by social psychologist Dr Devon Price.

According to Price, no one is inherently lazy.

Rather, 'laziness' is a label conveniently slapped onto a set of behaviours that are culturally disapproved of – some of which include resting, setting boundaries, and choosing to work less in order to enjoy more leisure time.

Price writes, "The Laziness Lie is a deep-seated, culturally held belief system that leads many of us to believe the following: Deep down I'm lazy and worthless. I must work incredibly hard, all the time, to overcome my inner laziness. My worth is earned through my productivity. Work is the centre of life."

While I’ve chosen to dodge the hustle for most of my life, I have long nursed a deep-seated fear that I’m inherently lazy because I don’t work relentlessly and have quit countless jobs that weren’t satisfying. No one has ever called me a hard worker.

My life is beautiful and full of good things yet somehow it has felt tainted by the thought that I haven’t 'earned' all this goodness.