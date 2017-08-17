Meet the 25-year-old whose knitwear is so popular, even Kendall Jenner is a fan.

As a child, Nicole Leybourne had little care for the patience needed for knitting.

Now the 25-year-old designer from New Zealand has attracted the attention of Vogue and Kendall Jenner for her fluffy creations.

Happy International Women’s Day World ☁️☁️ #theknitter ???????? A post shared by Nicole Leybourne????the Knitter. (@theknitter) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

“I started knitting a few years ago after I taught myself via watching YouTube videos,” Leybourne told Mamamia.

“When I was younger I asked my Nan to knit a scarf for my school project for me as I didn’t have the patience and I was never any good. My knits always had heaps of holes in them.”

The slouchy, cozy jumpers and cardigans in bold colours (including the of-the-moment millennial pink) she creates for her label the Knitter have been a hit on social media, with almost 15,000 followers on Instagram.

It’s likely through this channel that her slouchy knits caught the eye of arguably one of the most influential fashion figures of the year – Kendall Jenner.

“I received an email from someone in Kendall’s team in March requesting the Bubblegum knit,” she said.

Describing the whole thing as “a bit surreal”, Leybourne said she was sewing labels late at night at home before she saw the notification.