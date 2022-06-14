"The most senseless thing I have ever watched": All The Kardashians behind-the-scenes drama in one place.

The Kardashians is the docuseries we didn't know we needed in 2022.

So far in the show, we've seen another cheating scandal erupt, an old flame coming back to stir trouble and even a brand new beau – with our favourite Kardashian sisters at the centre of it all.

We're already six episodes deep and let's just say we've learned a lot about the famous brood with the new documentary-like format – which is very different to the former reality show the family also starred on, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, for over a decade.

With only a few episodes left to go before the series finale, we thought it would be no better time than to breakdown all the behind-the-scenes drama you might have missed.

According to Khloé, Kim and Pete are "in love".

Kim Kardashian at Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2022. Image: Getty.