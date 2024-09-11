Steve was accused of cheating on live TV. A week later he was found dead.

Content warning: This post deals with suicide.

For 14 years there was a show that dominated TV ratings in Britain.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was ITV's most popular program in its daytime schedule, and it was salacious to say the least. It mirrored American hit The Jerry Springer Show — every day families and loved ones appearing on television to detail their intimate problems.

The show was presented by Jeremy Kyle, an English broadcaster and writer.

Guests were mostly from a low socio-economic background and were dealing with a range of issues — from infidelity and addiction, to fake pregnancies and secret sibling incest. Their relationship breakdowns and serious challenges were dubbed as tabloid controversies and marketed as 'scandal' for TV audiences who lapped it up.

Many of the guests later claimed that they felt "stitched-up" on the show and "publicly humiliated".

Then in 2019, it was abruptly cut from airing. The reason why was devastating.

Watch: shocking moments from The Jeremy Kyle Show. Post continues below.