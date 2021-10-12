Jeans, sandals and so many dresses: 15 things we're eyeing off at The Iconic 30 per cent off sale.

There's nothing we love more than a sale, especially when outings - where we can wear our new clothes - are just around the corner. So, it's pretty perfect timing that The Iconic is hosting one over the next two weeks.

From 7am today to 11.59pm Monday, October 18, the online retailer will have major discounts on clothing, homewares and beauty to celebrate their 10th birthday.

During the first week of the sale, over 40,000 styles will have 30 per cent. While their exclusive brands - including clothing labels Atmos&Here and Dazie - will have 40 per cent off.

Ahead of some online shopping tonight, we've created a list of the clothes, shoes and accessories we'll be snapping up while they're on sale and noted them down so you can grab them too.

Aere Cut Out Linen Midi Dress, was $190 now $133.

"Florals for spring... groundbreaking! No, but really, I love how this dress integrates black into a floral dress - it keeps it edgy and is a bit of a more wearable look for me. I love that it's high neck but also has those cheeky cutouts on the side for a sexy bit of ventilation." - Eleanor Katelaris, Social Media Producer.

Dazie Packer Slides, was $59.99, now $41.99.

"I've lived in (fluffy) slides all lockdown and I don't plan on that changing when I leave the house - they're just too comfortable! And these are just what I'm looking for. They'll go with everything." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.