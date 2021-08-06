Should I Read It? The Husbands, a page-turning domestic drama with an unexpected twist.

Earlier this year, I fell into a deep reading slump.

It was frustrating. I picked up new books; I returned to old favourites, and yet nothing could pull me out of the rut.

Then, The Husbands landed on my desk. And thankfully, it was exactly what I needed.

Slow-burning drama? Tick. Relatable themes? Tick. A mysterious house fire? Tick.

Keep reading to find out what The Husbands is about and whether you should read it:

What is The Husbands about?

The Husbands is a slow burning domestic drama with an unexpected twist.

The novel centres on Nora Spangler, a lawyer who is pregnant with her second child.

Nora loves her husband Hayden, but she's struggling to balance motherhood, her burgeoning career, and the ever-present burden of the mental load.

For Nora, "having it all" comes with a price, but it's a price that Hayden doesn't seem to be paying quite so heavily.

While house hunting in Dynasty Ranch, an affluent suburban neighbourhood near Austin, Nora meets a high-powered group of women who have enviably supportive husbands.

The novel imagines Dynasty Ranch as a world where the mental load is equally shared. One where the men pull their weight at home, while also having careers themselves.

Nora is drawn deeper into the world of Dynasty Ranch when she is hired to help with a resident's wrongful death case following a mysterious house fire. But as Nora embeds herself in the community, she slowly learns that Dynasty Ranch isn't as perfect as it seems.

Who's the author?

The Husbands was written by Chandler Baker, the New York Times bestselling author of The Whisper Network. The popular novel, which was a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick, was a page-turning thriller that turned the #MeToo movement into a story about empowerment.

Before writing The Whisper Network, Baker wrote a number of young adult novels.