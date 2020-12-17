Where are they now? The lesser-known cast members of The Holiday, 14 years later.

It's December, and we all know what that means.

It's Jude Law wearing glasses season.

Yes, 14 years later, we're still obsessed with watching Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swap homes (and countries) in The Holiday — and you better believe we'll be watching it again this Christmas.

Since the romantic comedy was first released in 2006, many of the film's cast members, including Jude Law and Jack Black, have gone on to have incredibly illustrious careers.

But what happened to the lesser-known cast members of The Holiday?

From Jude Law's daughters Sophie and Olivia to Iris' lost love, Jasper, here's where they are now.

Miffy Englefield aka Sophie

