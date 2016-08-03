Lauren Conrad has shared some dramatic truths during 'The Hills' reunion.

When The Hills first aired a decade ago (ha, ha… kill me) we obsessed over the highly realistic and not-at-all-scripted adventures of Lauren Conrad and co. as they went about their totally normal, absolutely not fabricated lives.

As the show opened, we saw a montage of sun-kissed, blonde, obscenely attractive people living it up in LA, while Natasha Bedingfield’s profound lyrics told us “the rest is still unwritten…”

BUT IS IT?!

It would appear the ‘unwritten’ future of The Hills has now been written, with the reunion special showing us a whole other side of the reality show.

And my oh my, did we learn some things. Important things. Kim Kardashian-related things.

So here are the five most dramatic takeaways from The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.

1. Lauren ended her friendship with Audrina because of a rogue lock.

Conrad explains she and Audrina Patridge, who is now a mum, blogger and television presenter, really did have a falling out when they were living together.

"I realised she had installed a lock," Lauren revealed. "That's what started our big fight, and then we just weren't getting along."