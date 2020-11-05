My mind is still blown: All I do is think about the final scene of The Hills.

There are a lot of high stakes... events... playing out in the world right now, and you better believe all I can think about is the finale of The Hills circa 2010.

T'was a simpler time.

California Gurls by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg was playing on the radio. Everyone was poking each other on Facebook and it was really annoying and why the f**k was that ever even a feature. But the most significant moment obviously came on July 13, when The Hills aired its final episode.

If you don't remember The Hills then shut up because you do??

There was Lauren Conrad who got an internship at Teen Vogue and spent 95 per cent of her time distracting Whitney, and the other 5 per cent leaving early because Jason was being a d*ck.

I'm more familiar with Lauren Conrad's black headband than my mother's face.

Then there were Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt who had the most toxic relationship of all time which is ongoing. There was one season where Heidi just went and got a new face and no her mother wasn't stoked about it.

And Audrina Partridge. But also Kristin Cavallari who turned up four seasons late to save the show from itself.

Sometimes you just need a Kristin to emerge, steal everyone's boyfriends (Jason/Justin/Jordan etc. etc.) and then call all the women "f**kin' piranhas".