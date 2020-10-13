Mamamia recaps The Haunting of Bly Manor: THIS SHOW HAS RUINED ME EMOTIONALLY.

WARNING: This post contains many, many spoilers for The Haunting of Bly Manor. Obviously.
We open on a wedding rehearsal dinner.
A woman no one seems to know has decided this is the perfect time to sit everyone down and tell them her epic nine-hour lesbian ghost story from the 1980s.
Not a single guest sneaks off to bed, nor does anyone order some chicken nuggies off UberEats. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Eleanor from Hill House is back but this time she's blonde and she doesn't seem to be possessed by the actual devil.
Love that for her.