Mamamia recaps The Haunting of Bly Manor: THIS SHOW HAS RUINED ME EMOTIONALLY.

After we witness Edmund's untimely death we all a little bit understand why he's doing a haunt.

Owen's mother dies and no one goes to the funeral because they're all too busy being secretly dead or falling in love with each other.

After the funeral, he comes back to the manor, and they sit around the campfire. Dani and Jamie go into the greenhouse and kiss, and later that night Dani burns Edmund's glasses in the fire pit.

I CANNOT STRESS ENOUGH THAT THE RANDOM WOMAN HAS BEEN TELLING HER EPIC 80S-THEMED LESBIAN GHOST STORY AT THE REHEARSAL DINNER FOR ABOUT FIVE HOURS NOW.

Back in the 80s, Dani and Jamie sleep together while the children are just running around the house free-range, hanging out with ghosts and what not.

Dani goes into Flora's bedroom one night and see's the ghosts of Peter and Rebecca. Just as she's about to ask them to stop haunting her manor so she can get back to her epic love story, Miles approaches her from behind and knocks her unconscious.

In a flashback, we learn that the ghosts of Bly Manor lose their faces after a while so Peter and Rebecca have just been taking over the children's bodies. THAT'S WHY THEY WERE SO F*CKEN WEIRD.

Peter and Rebecca have hatched a plan to take over the children's bodies permanently so they can be together again in the flesh. It's honestly all getting a bit Flowers in the Attic.

Hannah finally realises that she's been dead this whole time, and that's why she keeps staring into the distance and never has sex with Owen even though he is a beautiful man who keeps cooking sausages for her.

Peter and Rebecca take over Miles and Flora's bodies but PLOT TWIST Rebecca and Flora are like jks jks, we didn't really do it.

It seems like there might be a happy ending around the corner but then the Lady of the Lake comes out of nowhere and grabs Dani.

There's a random flashback to the 18th century where we learn that the Lady of the Lake is named Viola and she likes to steal children and murder random d**kheads sometimes.

"LOCK UP YOUR CHILDREN CAUSE I LITERALLY HAVE NO FACE AND I'M MAD ABOUT IT." It's kind of interesting, but we need to find out what's happening with the 80s lesbians pls.